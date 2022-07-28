Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Cut to €13.00

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.30 ($13.57) to €13.60 ($13.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €13.10 ($13.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.