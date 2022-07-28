StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marine Products Trading Up 6.6 %
NYSE MPX opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.58.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.07%.
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
