StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Marine Products Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE MPX opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.58.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.07%.

Institutional Trading of Marine Products

About Marine Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Further Reading

