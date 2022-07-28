UBS Group Cuts Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target to GBX 143

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.72) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.02) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

VOD opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

