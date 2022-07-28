UBS Group Cuts Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target to GBX 143

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.72) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.02) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.1 %
VOD opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
