UBS Group Lowers Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Price Target to GBX 1,140

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,140 ($13.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Close Brothers Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

