StockNews.com Upgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to “Buy”

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Noah Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Noah has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Noah will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Noah by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 4.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 141.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Noah by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Noah by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

