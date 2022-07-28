Morgan Stanley Lowers Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target to GBX 298

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 329 ($3.96) to GBX 298 ($3.59) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LGGNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($3.98) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Legal & General Group stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.