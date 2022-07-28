Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 2.5 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. 28.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.