StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $92.61 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Park City Group by 61.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Park City Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park City Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

