StockNews.com Downgrades Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Sell

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,907 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

