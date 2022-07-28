StockNews.com Downgrades Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Sell

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,907 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.