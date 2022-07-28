YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.82.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

