Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,940 ($35.42).

DPLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,100 ($25.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,600 ($31.33) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($40.48) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($39.64) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Diploma Price Performance

Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,644 ($31.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,481.36. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($25.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,504 ($42.22). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,398.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,590.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00.

Diploma Cuts Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.20%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

