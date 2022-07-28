Consolidated Edison (ED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Consolidated Edison has set its FY22 guidance at $4.40-4.60 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.3 %

ED opened at $95.69 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,440,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 839,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,438,000 after purchasing an additional 177,039 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 38.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,854,000 after purchasing an additional 169,788 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 65.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

