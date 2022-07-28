Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.28. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 2.8 %

CWK opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $39,656,030.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,944,365.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $39,656,030.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,944,365.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mackay purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $51,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,126.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $2,984,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $2,473,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 49.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

