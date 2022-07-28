Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,746 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $698,132.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 161,760 shares of company stock worth $4,957,812 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,493 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

