Olympic Steel (ZEUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $696.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Olympic Steel to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.04%.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 2,700 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $84,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 2,700 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $84,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Wolfort sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $204,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,712.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,001 in the last 90 days. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

