ArcBest (ARCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.20. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

