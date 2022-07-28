Analyzing ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $47.33 million 0.49 -$2.75 million ($0.12) -5.42 DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.26 -$91.31 million ($0.25) -4.64

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and DouYu International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ZW Data Action Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DouYu International. ZW Data Action Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -8.92% -19.09% -12.32% DouYu International -6.01% -8.26% -6.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ZW Data Action Technologies and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DouYu International 3 1 0 0 1.25

DouYu International has a consensus price target of $2.48, suggesting a potential upside of 113.36%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Summary

DouYu International beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services. In addition, it provides other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing and related value-added technical services, as well as strategic corporation management services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

