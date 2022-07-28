Contrasting NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NVE and Ebang International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NVE alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $26.99 million 9.61 $14.51 million $3.12 17.21 Ebang International $51.45 million 1.29 $4.43 million N/A N/A

This table compares NVE and Ebang International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NVE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ebang International.

Volatility & Risk

NVE has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Ebang International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 55.46% 22.93% 22.27% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NVE beats Ebang International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

(Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it undertakes contracts for research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Ebang International

(Get Rating)

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also provides foreign exchange trading and digital currency transfer services, as well as deals in virtual currencies. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.