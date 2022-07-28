Reviewing Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) & iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and iTeos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -46.82% -33.27% iTeos Therapeutics N/A 64.68% 40.01%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $7.50 million 21.20 -$145.54 million ($1.57) -1.03 iTeos Therapeutics $344.77 million 2.65 $214.52 million $7.81 3.29

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and iTeos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iTeos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adverum Biotechnologies and iTeos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 3 1 0 2.25 iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.56%. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 84.18%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; Cornell University; GenSight; Lexeo; and Virovek. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

