Financial Comparison: Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -2.80% -2.95% -0.12% HMN Financial 22.07% 8.79% 0.90%

Risk and Volatility

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carver Bancorp and HMN Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of HMN Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carver Bancorp and HMN Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $30.22 million 0.74 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A HMN Financial $46.02 million 2.24 $13.56 million $2.12 10.72

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Summary

HMN Financial beats Carver Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATMs. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and two loan origination offices in Sartell, Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

