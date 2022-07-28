Analysts Set Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target at $38.73

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

BOUYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($36.73) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($47.96) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

BOUYF opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bouygues will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

