Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives $63.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDPYF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

