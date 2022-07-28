Analysts Set Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Target Price at GBX 1,574.17

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,574.17 ($18.97).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($16.57) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.28) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

BYG stock opened at GBX 1,372 ($16.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,191 ($14.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.20). The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 357.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,314.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,402.87.

Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.40 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $20.60. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.79%.

(Get Rating)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.