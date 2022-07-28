Analysts Set Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Target Price at GBX 1,574.17

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,574.17 ($18.97).
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($16.57) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.28) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
BYG stock opened at GBX 1,372 ($16.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,191 ($14.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.20). The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 357.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,314.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,402.87.
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.
