Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $30.24 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.