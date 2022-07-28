Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$6.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$5.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

TSE CJR.B opened at C$3.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$3.41 and a 12-month high of C$6.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$768.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.51.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

