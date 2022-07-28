First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $242,192.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $242,121.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,080 shares of company stock worth $1,540,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of First Solar by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 246,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

