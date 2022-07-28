Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Trading Down 3.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $25.00. The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 9,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 649,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

HCAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,945.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $93,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.