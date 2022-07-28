Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $14.05. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Nadim Ahmed bought 8,090 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $100,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,316. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nadim Ahmed acquired 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $100,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,316. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $2,442,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,460,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,509,985.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,222 shares of company stock worth $4,232,919. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $626.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $18,842,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,879,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $2,732,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 474.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

