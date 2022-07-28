Chart Industries (GTLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Chart Industries to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Chart Industries has set its FY22 guidance at $5.35-6.50 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $169.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 60.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

