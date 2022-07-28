B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Princeton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Princeton’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPRN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Bank of Princeton in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Bank of Princeton Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.53. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05.

Bank of Princeton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 167.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 243,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 152,041 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at $2,026,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bank of Princeton by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 158,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period.

About Bank of Princeton

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.