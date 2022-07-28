Analysts Issue Forecasts for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $32.59 per share.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIVB. StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

SIVB stock opened at $379.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.77. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $355.37 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,160,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,766,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after acquiring an additional 246,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.