Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the June 30th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,033,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alstom from €37.50 ($38.27) to €38.00 ($38.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alstom from €50.00 ($51.02) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alstom from €47.00 ($47.96) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Alstom Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alstom has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Alstom Cuts Dividend

Alstom Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.009 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading

