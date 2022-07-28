AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMX opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. AmeraMex International has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

