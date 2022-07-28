Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Asahi Kasei stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Asahi Kasei has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Asahi Kasei will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Asahi Kasei in a report on Sunday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

