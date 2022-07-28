Uniti Group (UNIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Uniti Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNIT stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

