Critical Survey: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 3.45, indicating that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -39.60% -78.19% -20.00% iSun -11.35% -10.00% -6.64%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SkyWater Technology and iSun, as provided by MarketBeat.

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.63%. iSun has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 159.52%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than SkyWater Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SkyWater Technology and iSun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $162.85 million 3.25 -$50.70 million ($1.67) -7.87 iSun $45.31 million 0.90 -$6.24 million ($0.52) -5.56

iSun has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iSun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 72.8% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iSun beats SkyWater Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

