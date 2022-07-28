Contrasting Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) & AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and AEye’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 87.05 -$153.56 million ($1.20) -2.94 AEye $3.01 million 111.87 -$65.01 million N/A N/A

AEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Innoviz Technologies and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.30%. AEye has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 538.63%. Given AEye’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Innoviz Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -2,504.39% -52.83% -47.13% AEye N/A -51.85% -33.16%

Summary

AEye beats Innoviz Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

