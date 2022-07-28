Contrasting Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Rating) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hybrid Energy and Sotera Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sotera Health 0 3 3 0 2.50

Sotera Health has a consensus price target of $25.83, indicating a potential upside of 36.32%.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health $931.48 million 5.75 $116.88 million $0.49 38.67

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Sotera Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sotera Health has higher revenue and earnings than Hybrid Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Sotera Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hybrid Energy has a beta of 6.55, meaning that its stock price is 555% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotera Health has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health 14.30% 42.65% 8.66%

Summary

Sotera Health beats Hybrid Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

