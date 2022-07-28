Head-To-Head Comparison: iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -36.43% -34.55% -20.96% Treace Medical Concepts -25.92% -28.57% -19.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iRhythm Technologies and Treace Medical Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 1 1 8 0 2.70 Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $146.18, suggesting a potential downside of 4.82%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 44.26%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Treace Medical Concepts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $322.83 million 14.17 -$101.36 million ($4.21) -36.48 Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million 9.84 -$20.55 million ($0.50) -33.62

Treace Medical Concepts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Treace Medical Concepts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats iRhythm Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

