Iain Ferguson Buys 4 Shares of Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Iain Ferguson purchased 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £485.07 ($584.42) per share, with a total value of £1,940.28 ($2,337.69).

Iain Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £483.15 ($582.11) per share, with a total value of £241,575 ($291,054.22).

Personal Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PNL opened at £489 ($589.16) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is £483.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £490.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,594.39. Personal Assets Trust plc has a 52-week low of £470.50 ($566.87) and a 52-week high of £511.66 ($616.46).

Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

About Personal Assets Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

