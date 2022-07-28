Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) Insider Purchases £7,725 in Stock

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) insider Paul Andrew McDonald bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £7,725 ($9,307.23).

Shares of SUP stock opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £118.38 million and a P/E ratio of 841.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.95. Supreme Plc has a one year low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($2.95).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Supreme’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Supreme from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

