Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) Insider Purchases £8,016.04 in Stock

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) insider Gati Al-Jebouri bought 200,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,016.04 ($9,657.88).

Shares of LON PERE opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75. Pembridge Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.50 ($0.11).

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

