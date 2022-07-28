Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) Insider Purchases £8,016.04 in Stock

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) insider Gati Al-Jebouri bought 200,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,016.04 ($9,657.88).
Pembridge Resources Price Performance
Shares of LON PERE opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75. Pembridge Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.50 ($0.11).
Pembridge Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Receive News & Ratings for Pembridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.