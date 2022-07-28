Loraine Woodhouse Purchases 49,136 Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Stock

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 49,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £25,059.36 ($30,192.00).
The Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of The Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 48.60 ($0.59) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £371.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68. The Restaurant Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.20 ($1.57).
Analyst Ratings Changes
RTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.57) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.08) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.40 ($1.15).
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Read More
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.