Loraine Woodhouse Purchases 49,136 Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Stock

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 49,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £25,059.36 ($30,192.00).

The Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of The Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 48.60 ($0.59) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £371.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68. The Restaurant Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.20 ($1.57).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.57) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.08) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.40 ($1.15).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.