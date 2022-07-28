Insider Buying: The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Insider Purchases £38,300 in Stock

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFDGet Rating) insider David Kidd acquired 5,000 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 766 ($9.23) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($46,144.58).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock opened at GBX 745 ($8.98) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 718.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 780.99. The company has a market cap of £701.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 657 ($7.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,109.52 ($13.37). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

