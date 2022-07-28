Nick Kelsall Sells 25,222 Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Stock

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) insider Nick Kelsall sold 25,222 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.71), for a total value of £56,749.50 ($68,372.89).
Norcros Stock Performance
Shares of NXR opened at GBX 227 ($2.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.41 million and a P/E ratio of 732.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 257.29. Norcros plc has a 52 week low of GBX 211 ($2.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 351.32 ($4.23).
Norcros Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a GBX 6.90 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Norcros Company Profile
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.
See Also
