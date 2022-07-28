Insulet (PODD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Insulet Stock Performance
Insulet stock opened at $243.61 on Thursday. Insulet has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.42 and its 200-day moving average is $235.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.69 and a beta of 0.70.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Insulet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 398,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 106.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.73.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
