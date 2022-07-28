Insulet (PODD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insulet stock opened at $243.61 on Thursday. Insulet has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.42 and its 200-day moving average is $235.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.69 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Insulet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 398,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 106.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.73.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

