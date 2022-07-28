Andrew D. Pomfret Buys 93,000 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Andrew D. Pomfret bought 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £97,650 ($117,650.60).
Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance
Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 115.60 ($1.39) on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.05). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 188.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 204.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of £289 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.33.
Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 87.50%.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
