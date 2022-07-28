Andrew D. Pomfret Buys 93,000 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Andrew D. Pomfret bought 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £97,650 ($117,650.60).

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 115.60 ($1.39) on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.05). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 188.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 204.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of £289 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.33.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 229 ($2.76) to GBX 123 ($1.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 214.17 ($2.58).

(Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.