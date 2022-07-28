Chuk Kin Lau Acquires 10,437 Shares of The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) insider Chuk Kin Lau purchased 10,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £17,742.90 ($21,376.99).

Chuk Kin Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Chuk Kin Lau purchased 8,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £13,600 ($16,385.54).

On Thursday, May 5th, Chuk Kin Lau purchased 2,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £3,200 ($3,855.42).

The Quarto Group Price Performance

The Quarto Group stock opened at GBX 153.50 ($1.85) on Thursday. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a one year low of GBX 72.41 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.14). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.76 million and a P/E ratio of 767.50.

The Quarto Group Company Profile

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, US Publishing and UK Publishing. The company creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays and narratives, health and healing, holiday, individual chefs and restaurants, media tie-in, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, and vegan and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other design; biography, business and economics, poetry, history, political and social science, and true crime; kits, fiction, non-friction, and activity books; and computers, mathematics, nature, science, space, and technology and engineering.

