Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Up 3.9 %

SMTC stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,739,000 after purchasing an additional 510,313 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $37,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 364,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 234,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.