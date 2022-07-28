8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,748.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,551 shares of company stock worth $1,031,834. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 38,507 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $633.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

